FAQ
Using our service, you can easily exchange your crypto into cash in US dollars. Please note that the transaction amount must be at least $5,000. At the same time, we guarantee you complete anonymity. The money will be delivered by courier to a location convenient for you. To use this option, simply write to our service support team using the contacts listed in the site header. You can find more detailed information about the service at the page of our website in the ‘Cleaning your crypto’ section.
It happens that cryptocurrency ceases to meet storage security requirements or other problems arise. Using our service, you can make your crypto currency cleaner by removing traces of its origin. To do this, you just need to create an exchange order or contact our service team using the contacts listed in the header of the site. In the end, we will return you pure cryptocurrency without an ability to trace its origins.
KYC is the process of authenticating or confirming a customer's identity and address before using any financial offers. Financial institutions establish the client's identity and address based on the supporting documents provided. There are two types of KYC – through remote or personal verification.
The first type allows electronic verification, which means it allows you to benefit from a remote and paperless process (called eKYC). In other cases, you will have to personally visit the financial institution and provide the necessary documents.
Unlike many other platforms in the cryptocurrency field, our portal never requests KYC in relation to its clients. This guarantees you complete anonymity and protection from interference in the transactions of third parties.
Anti-money laundering (AML) is a set of rules, principles, legislation, regulations, processes and tools specific to the financial sector that aim to stop the laundering of illegally obtained funds by criminal or terrorist organizations.
The procedure includes monitoring and reporting suspicious clients and transactions. Financial institutions and other businesses in many countries are required by law to follow AML rules. For example, financial and insurance institutions are required to check their clients in accordance with the Know Your Customer (KYC) principle, which includes legitimation and identity verification.
The main principle of our service is not to interfere into the affairs of clients, guaranteeing them the security of transactions and complete anonymity. This is why we do not, under any circumstances, conduct AML verification procedures of any transactions within our service. We are confident that our clients will be able to fully appreciate all the benefits of this approach.
We are ready to offer individual terms of cooperation to our partners. To agree on the terms of the partnership, discuss details and receive instructions, you can contact our support team at the contacts listed in the header of the site.
1. Parties of the Agreement
The agreement is signed between the Internet service for the exchange of title units, hereinafter referred to as the Contractor, on the one hand, and the Customer, represented by the one who used the services of the Contractor, on the other side.
AML refers to the body of laws, regulations and procedures established to prevent the use of financial systems for illegal activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing. It is a critical aspect of financial security that helps maintain the integrity of financial institutions and their customers.
Money laundering refers to any transaction designed to conceal and/or change the identity of the sender or recipient of illegally obtained money to make it appear that the funds originated from legitimate sources when in fact they did not. This includes money intended to finance terrorism or criminal activities. Examples are money received from illegal activities such as:
• Trade in drugs and psychotropic substances. • Kidnapping, piracy and terrorism. • Crimes related to violation of environmental legislation. • Illegal trade in firearms and ammunition. • Bribes, embezzlement and damage to government property. • Fraud, breach of trust and related offences. • Any other relevant offenses mentioned in international conventions.
AML rules, implemented by a wide range of international and national regulators, aim to detect and prevent this activity and require financial institutions to identify, monitor and report suspicious transactions.
The Comcash service, acting as a cryptocurrency exchange platform, it has the right not to check the AML of its clients. We adhere to the principle of freedom, protection and anonymity of cryptocurrency transactions, which we implement as part of our project. At the same time, we are not responsible for actions under the AML policies of our partners. We sincerely hope that our approach will be fully appreciated by our clients.
