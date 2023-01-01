   comcash_exchange Order processing within   30 minutes Work hours from   12:00   till   00:00
Order processing within   30 minutes Work hours from   12:00   till   00:00
Support FAQ Reputation Courier cash
Jabber/Tox
Bot
Tariffs
Reputation
Courier cash
FAQ
Feedback
Support
Jabber/Tox
Comcash - русский язык Comcash - english language Comcash - langue française Comcash - deutsche Sprache Comcash - lengua española
  comcash_exchange

Create new exchange LINK -> SBPRUB

Create new exchange LINK -> SBPRUB

You are transferring
Min: 0 Max: 0
You are transferring
ATTENTION! If you send less than the minimum amount, the funds will not be credited, please contact support Telegram
Sender’s card number
Sender’s wallet address

Chosen tariff

No hidden commissions

You are receiving
You are receiving
The rate will change in: 00:00
Recipient's card or phone number (+79xxxxxxxxx)
Recipient's wallet
Your passport
City
Topical cities and countries
Email
Telegram
Phone number
Enter your bank name
Your name
Your last name
Your middle name/patronimic
Continue

Pressing ‘Continue’ you agree with the terms of the site

Create new exchange LINK -> SBPRUB

Please check that the entered data are correct

You transfer
0,00000001 BTC

You receive
0,00000001 BTC

Time to make payment

30 minutes

Go back

Pressing ‘Continue’ you agree with the terms of the site

Request accepted!

Wait please, you will get an answer from us in your telegram account!

Accept

Exchange LINK to SBP: Instant, Profitable, Reliable

In the modern world of digital finance, every minute counts. ComCash.io offers a reliable service for exchanging LINK to rubles via the Fast Payment System (SBP). Our cryptocurrency exchange provides fast and secure exchanges without the need for AML and KYC checks.

Advantages of Our Exchange Service

Instant Exchange

Our crypto exchange guarantees instant fund transfers to your SBP account, minimizing wait times. You can easily exchange LINK for rubles and gain access to your funds within minutes.

Competitive Rates

Get the best exchange rate for LINK to rubles by using our currency exchange service, which offers competitive conditions. Our rates are updated in real-time to provide you with the best possible terms.

High Security

The security of your transactions and personal data is ensured by modern encryption technologies. Our exchange service uses advanced data protection methods, guaranteeing the confidentiality and security of every transaction.

Ease of Use

Exchanging LINK to SBP on ComCash.io is very simple. The intuitive interface allows you to quickly and easily complete the exchange by following simple instructions.

How to Exchange?

  1. Go to the LINK to SBP exchange page on ComCash.io.
  2. Enter the amount of LINK you want to exchange.
  3. Provide the details for the SBP transfer.
  4. Confirm the transaction and follow the instructions to complete the exchange.

Our service provides detailed instructions at each step so you can easily complete the exchange. We strive to make the exchange process as simple and convenient as possible for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

How quickly does the exchange happen?

The exchange of LINK to rubles via SBP happens instantly after the operation is confirmed. We ensure the fastest possible processing of all transactions.

What are the exchange fees?

We offer minimal exchange fees, making the process as beneficial as possible for you. Details can be clarified when making the exchange.

How secure is your service?

Our service uses advanced data protection methods, guaranteeing the confidentiality and security of every transaction. We employ a multi-layer security system to ensure the complete safety of your operations.

The cryptocurrency exchange ComCash.io is your reliable partner for instant LINK to rubles exchanges via the Fast Payment System. Complete the quick and convenient exchange procedure and receive your funds instantly.

Exchange Usdt Bep20 to Bitcoin BTC without AML and KYC

Exchange Tether ERC20 USDT to Sberbank RUB without AML and KYC

Exchange Chainlink LINK to Tinkoff RUB without AML and KYC

Exchange Cardano ADA to Cash USD/EUR without AML and KYC

Exchange Bitcoin Cash BCH to SBP without AML and KYC

Exchange Dai DAI to Ethereum ETH without AML and KYC

Exchange Cardano ADA to Solana SOL without AML and KYC

Exchange Monero XMR to Dai DAI without AML and KYC

Exchange Solana SOL to Bitcoin Cash BCH without AML and KYC

Exchange Bitcoin Cash BCH to Ethereum ETH without AML and KYC

Forgot your password?

Update your password

Check your email!

We have sent you an email, please pass your verification.

Continue

Card verification

The authenticity of your card is being verified, do not close the page.

Checking time of uploaded documents is no more than 10 minutes

Verification is in progress